Eastern Michigan University alerts students to evacuate 3 dorms due to bomb threat

(CBS DETROIT) - Eastern Michigan University issued a critical emergency alert Tuesday afternoon, alerting students to evacuate three campus residence halls due to a bomb threat.

Students were asked to use the nearest exits and stairways to evacuate Wise, Buell and Putnam dorms.

The evacuations are due to reported bomb threats in several residence halls, according to a social media post from the university.

They say the evacuations are underway as authorities are investigating the threat.

"Bomb threats came in related to both the Marriott in Ypsilanti and dorms at EMU," according to the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office. "We are out at Marriot and going through the building."

No other information has been released. This story will be updated as more information is made available.