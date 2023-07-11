Eastern Michigan pitcher Luke Russo drafted by Philadelphia Phillies in MLB draft

(CBS DETROIT) - Eastern Michigan University pitcher Luke Russo is heading to the east coast.

Russo was drafted by the Philadelphia Phillies Tuesday in the 16th round of the MLB draft. The Howell native, who joined the team in the 2020 season, was considered one of the top hurlers in the Mid-American Conference, according to a press release.

He is the 79th Eagles player selected in the draft.

He was named to the Academic All-MAC team in the 2022 and 2023 seasons and was also named MAC Scholar Athlete of the Week.

Standing at 6 feet 4 inches tall, the right-hander led the MAC with 107 strikeouts, tying him for third-most in a single season in program history. He posted a 6-4 win-loss record, a 4.62 ERA, and 1.17 WHIP, with 66 hits, 40 earned runs, 20 extra-base hits, and held opposing batters to a .223 average.