Eastern Market hosts Juneteenth Freedom Fest

(CBS DETROIT) - The City of Detroit held its Juneteenth Freedom Fest Sunday at Eastern Market.

Families, friends and people just looking to connect with and celebrate a holiday that many said has been long overdue attended Sunday's celebration.

"We've been celebrating Juneteenth since Juneteenth," said Nina Love. "It has newly become a federal holiday, so not everybody is aware. But we, as Black folk, have been celebrating our freedom since we've been given it."

"Well, this holiday has been long awaited, and it should have been celebrated much sooner than it came. But we are grateful for today, and we are looking forward to better things in the future with this holiday," added Cynthia Powell.

Juneteenth officially became a federal holiday in 2021.