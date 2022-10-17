Early voting centers open in Detroit, officials expect low voter turnout

(CBS DETROIT) -The election is just three weeks away and voters were able to cast their ballots in person in Detroit.

On Monday, early voting centers or satellite centers opened, allowing people to vote prior to the election.

The city of Detroit opened 13 early voting centers.

People will be able to vote at any one of the locations.

Karen Amerson was among the first group of voters to cast their ballot at the early voting center at Wayne County Community College District.

She is encouraging everyone to vote, saying a lot is at stake this November.

"I feel certain freedoms I currently have can be taken away from me," she said.

Detroit City Clerk Janice Winfrey said the city expects about 35 percent voter turnout, despite already issuing about 70,000 absentee ballots.

Unlike many states, votes won't be tallied until the day of the election. It's due to a recently passed Michigan Law.

Officials said results won't be released until at least the morning after the election.

"We treat it the same way," said Winfrey. "We record it that you voted in the qualified voter file. We secure those ballots until election day."

Winfrey also said there will be enhanced security at the voting centers as well as on election day.

For more information on how to vote in Detroit, you can click here

Early voting centers in Detroit:

Department of Elections

(at Third)

2978 W. Grand Blvd., Detroit

Clark Park

(at Scotten & Vernor)

1130 Clark St., Detroit

City Clerk's Office (Coleman A. Young Municipal Center)

(at Jefferson)

2 Woodward Ave. Ste. 200, Detroit

Adams Butzel Recreation

(at Meyers)

10500 Lyndon St., Detroit

Butzel Family Center

(at Van Dyke)

7737 Kercheval Ave., Detroit

WCCCD Eastern Campus

(at Interstate 94)

5901 Conner St., Detroit

Northwest Activity Center

(at Curtis)

18100 Meyers Road, Detroit

Farwell Recreation Center

(at Ryan Road)

2711 E. Outer Drive, Detroit

Tindal Activity Center

(at Meyers)

10301 W. 7 Mile Road, Detroit

Kemeny Recreation Center

(at Schaefer)

2260 S. Fort St., Detroit

WCCCD Northwest

(at Southfield Freeway)

8200 Outer Drive West, Detroit

Heilmann Recreation Center

(at E. State Fair)

19601 Crusade St., Detroit

Greater Grace Temple

(at Shiawassee)

23500 W. 7 Mile Road, Detroit

