Early in-person absentee voting begins Thursday

(CBS DETROIT) - Early voting begins Thursday for people in-person voting with an absentee ballot. If you have requested an absentee ballot -- you can vote at your clerk's office.

You can find that information on the Michigan Department of State's website here. If you are mailing in your absentee ballot, you have until October 24 to mail it in to make sure it gets in on time. You can drop off the absentee ballot up through Election Day.

Other important dates to note:

The last day to register to vote online is also October 24 -- while you can register to vote in person at your clerk's office up through Election Day.

The General Election will take place on November 8.