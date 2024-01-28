Dylan Larkin scores 200th career goal in Red Wings' 5-2 victory over Golden Knights

Dylan Larkin scored his 200th and 201st career goals to help the Detroit Red Wings beat the Vegas Golden Knights 5-2 on Saturday night.

Larkin extended his points streak to 11 games and pushed his team-leading goals total to 22. Detroit is 9-2-1 its last 12 games.

"It's huge," Larkin said about reaching the 200-goal mark. "Pretty honored to do it at home. Something that you can look back and be proud of. To do it against that team, a win like we had tonight, it was a great night."

Jake Walman, Joe Veleno and Andrew Copp also scored, and Alex Lyon, who had his third career shutout Thursday night against Philadelphia, stopped 28 shots. Moritz Seider and Lucas Raymond each added a pair of assists.

Ivan Barbashev and Paul Cotter scored for the Stanley Cup champion Golden Knights, who had gone 5-0-1 in their previous six games. Alec Martinez assisted on both goals, and Logan Thompson made 24 saves.

On the eve of the NFC Championship game, Detroit fans frequently chanted the name of Lions quarterback Jared Goff.

"Tonight had a little extra buzz and we felt it," Larkin said.

The Red Wings led 3-2 after the first period. Larkin scored his milestone goal at 5:04 from the slot, beating Thompson on the glove side.

Walman scored on a slap shot it make it 2-0. Barbashev answered by whacking a rebound through Lyon's legs for his 13th goal.

Cotter tied it by redirecting Martinez's shot from the point. Detroit regained the lead on Veleno's power-play goal, which bounced off defenseman Nicolas Hague and trickled past Thompson.

"Our goalie tonight was amazing," Detroit coach Derek Lalonde said. "I didn't like his first. I didn't think he was sharp. I didn't like either goal. I was sitting there thinking, 'Maybe it's caught up to him with how much we've played him.' And he was just a beast in the second and third."

Copp gave the Red Wings a 4-2 lead with 8:13 remaining in the game. Copp received a pass from Michael Rasmussen and lifted the puck over Thompson's right shoulder.

Larkin scored his second goal into a empty net with 1:30 left.

The Red Wings have one more game prior to the All-Star break. Larkin has mixed feelings about getting the time off.

"The break is going to be good for us but the way we're feeling right now, I'd love to keep it going," he said.

The defending champions were playing their last game before the break.

"We're in better shape than we were two or three weeks ago," Vegas coach Bruce Cassidy said. "We've got a lot of stuff to clean up, but I liked our compete level tonight. We got 2-0 down on the road and got ourselves back into the game."

The Golden Knights finished 2-1-1 on a four-game road swing.

"This was a good road trip, but we could have made it a great one with a win tonight," forward Mark Stone said.

UP NEXT

Golden Knights: Host Edmonton on Tuesday, Feb. 6.

Red Wings: Host Ottawa on Wednesday night.