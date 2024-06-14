DTE Energy prepares for sweltering heat in Metro Detroit

Michiganders prepare for heat wave. Here's how to keep cool while keeping costs down.

(CBS DETROIT) — Southeast Michigan will experience high temperatures next week, and DTE is already preparing for potential power outages. The company says there are a few things you can do to keep yourself and your home on the cool side.

"I mean, it's hot. I don't have central air in my place, so definitely thinking about ways to keep cool and where I can spend my time, that sort of thing," said Corktown resident Samir Deshpande.

For residents like Deshpande, next week's sweltering heat is of concern. As temperatures exceed 90 degrees, DTE says the metro area will be consuming a lot of energy.

"The shades in the blinds on the south side of the house will be heating the house up with the sun coming in and you're A/C will have to work more. Running appliances that create heat during that peak. Such as your dishwasher or clothes dryer," said Jason Kupser, manager of DTE's Energy Efficient Department.

DTE is already prepping its crews. It advises the metro area to cool its homes before the heat of the day. They add make sure you're a/c unit is free of debris like leaves or trash.

"Of course, your air filter and furnace, if you can run that more efficiently, it makes your furnace not have to work hard as well," Kupser said.

Officials said cooling your home to about 75 degrees before 3 p.m. can make all the difference.

Once the humidity is out, DTE says the thermostat can be increased to help your energy bill stay down. As the heatwave is upon us, it'll be a constant battle for some.

"You know, you could open the window, then there's only so much you can do, and at that point, it's like maybe I'm spending more time in the office," Deshpande said.

DTE recommends keeping the windows closed to avoid high humidity levels. It also recommends running the fans only when someone is in the room. The less energy consumed, the less impact it'll have on your bill.

"There's potential outages that could occur because of the heat; sometimes there are failures because of that.

As a reminder, DTE's peak rates have kicked in from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. To keep your energy rates down, it's recommended that you try to cool your home down beforehand.