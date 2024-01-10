DTE offering "Voluntary Separation Incentive Program" to 3,000 employees

(CBS DETROIT) - DTE Energy has a new plan to trim its workforce and said it hopes to keep electric and gas bills affordable, Diane Antishin, vice president of Human Resources and chief diversity and inclusion officer said.

The power company is offering buyouts to 3,000 workers, according to a DTE.

DTE says it has more than 10,000 employees, which means around 30% of its workforce could take the buyout. Most of them have corporate jobs but some utility workers are included.

The company did not say how much money they were offering workers.

Along with cutting costs, DTE says it will give other employees new opportunities to learn and grow with DTE.

This comes as DTE is asking the Michigan Public Service Commission for a rate hike for its gas service.