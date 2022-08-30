DTE reports more than 260,000 outages, strong winds knocked out 3,000 lines

(CBS DETROIT) - DTE Energy officials held a press conference to answer questions and discuss its storm response following severe weather on Monday.

Officials say strong winds tesulted in more than 3,000 down power lines, and residents are urged to avoid the lines.

The company reports that more than 260,000 customers were without power. Officials expect to have 80% of the customers with power by the end of Thursday.

Additionally, more than 1,000 linemen are restoring power with 1,000 additional out-of-state linemen.

Safety:

Safety for the community is always our top priority. Please follow these critical guidelines to stay safe:

Downed power lines may be hidden by debris, so be sure you and your loved ones watch for these hazards. Stay at least a bus length (20 feet) away from downed power lines and don't touch anything they may be in contact with such as fences – always consider them live and dangerous.

Never drive across a downed power line. If a power line falls on your vehicle, call 911 and remain inside until help arrives.

Do not cross yellow caution tape, which indicates there is a downed power line in the area.

Never use a portable generator inside a home or business. It emits carbon monoxide, which can be deadly. Keep it outside, away from windows and doors so that the fumes won't come in.

Stay out of flooded or damp basements or other areas if water is in contact with outlets or any electrically-operated appliance. The water or moisture may serve as a conductor of electricity, causing serious or even fatal injury.