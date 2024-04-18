Police say drunk mom left children at Metro Detroit Marriott hotel

Larry Nassar victims near deal with Justice Dept., Metro Detroit storm damage and more top stories

Larry Nassar victims near deal with Justice Dept., Metro Detroit storm damage and more top stories

TROY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — A mother accused of drunk driving was arrested after she left her three children alone at a Metro Detroit hotel and refused to take a breath test when authorities found her in her vehicle, police said.

Just after midnight on Saturday, officers were called to the Marriott Hotel at 200 W. Big Beaver Road in Troy after security reported that three young children were in the lobby alone and could not find their mother.

The children told the officers that they were at the Kona Grill restaurant with their mother, and they didn't feel safe driving back with her because they thought she was drunk.

When they returned to the hotel, the mother told the kids she was going outside to smoke. After she didn't come back, the children alerted hotel employees.

In addition to the hotel staff, Kona Grill employees also contacted the police because they were concerned about the children's safety due to the apparent intoxication of their mother.

Officers found the mother, a 44-year-old Southfield woman, in a 2017 Buick SUV, driving westbound on Big Beaver Road from Livernois Road.

Officers asked her to get out of the vehicle, and say she had slurred speech, bloodshot eyes and was unsteady.

She performed several sobriety tests poorly and refused to take a preliminary breath test. The mother was arrested and taken to the Troy Police lock-up facility, where she again refused a breath test.

Authorities obtained a search warrant to draw her blood. The results of her blood test may lead to criminal charges.