Drunk driving suspect leads police on high-speed chase in Sterling Heights

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A Sterling Heights man is behind bars after being accused of domestic violence and leading police on a high-speed chase through several cities.

"Going through red lights at 90 miles per hour—it is a miracle no one was killed," said Sterling Heights Police Chief Dale Dwojakowski.

Dwojakowski said officers responded to a home on Feb. 25 after a woman accused Gary Young of domestic violence.

When officers arrived at the scene, they interviewed Young's girlfriend, who said he had attacked her and then left the home.

"He assaulted her, ripped her shirt off, kneed her, struck her, and then when a juvenile inside the home attempted to break up the fight, the suspect grabbed that juvenile by the throat and pushed her away, and at that time, fled the scene," Dwojakowski said.

While officers were at the scene, Dwojakowski said Young drove by the home, and officers followed him and pulled him over a mile away at a nearby apartment complex.

Dwojakowski said Young did not comply with officers during that traffic stop and said he was visibly intoxicated.

"Talk about raising the tension at a traffic stop; it's a terrible feeling for a police officer to be there when someone is not complying and putting their hands underneath the seat of the car. This is highly unusual, and a prudent officer would assume something is not right in that car, whether it's drugs, contraband, or a weapon," Dwojakowski said.

Young is seen in a dashcam video driving over a curb, but not before officers engaged a stop stick around one of his tires.

"At that point, as he was leaving the apartment complex, he drove right at one of our officers; the officer had to jump out of the way, and at that point, he drove over the curb and ended up on 15 Mile," Dwojakowski said.

A high-speed chase ensued, reaching speeds of more than 90 mph over 13 miles.

Young nearly struck a pedestrian and narrowly avoided crashing into another vehicle head-on as he crossed over into oncoming traffic.

The high-speed chase ended near I-94 and 12 Mile Road after three of Young's tires had a blowout. Young can then be seen exiting the passenger side of his SUV and getting away.

Police deployed a K-9 to subdue Young and tased him several times. After roughly 60 seconds, Young was taken into custody.

Young was arraigned on eight charges, including domestic violence, fleeing police, and resisting arrest, and he was also charged with his fourth DUI.

Dwojakowski said this unfortunate incident could have easily been avoided if Young had complied with police and not put so many lives in danger.

"The idea of pursuits and how dangerous they are—I wish there was a better way to handle this, and I wish the bad guys, in this case, wouldn't do it; however, I am not in control of those actions; unfortunately, part of the job in law enforcement that makes it so difficult and dangerous for everyone that has to be driving out there," Chief Dwojakowski said.

The chief said it is a department requirement that a third party review all uses of force.

In this case, the Macomb County Sheriff's Department will review this arrest to determine if the use of force was legal.

Two Sterling Heights police officers have been placed on paid leave during the review of the arrest.