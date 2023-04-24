Drunk driver arrested after Ohio police chase ends in Monroe County

MONROE COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A woman was taken into custody Sunday for fleeing and eluding and operating while intoxicated after leading police on a chase that started in Ohio and ended in Monroe Township.

At 1:38 a.m. on Sunday, April 23, Monroe County Central Dispatch received a call from Washington Township police in Ohio reporting their officers were pursuing a vehicle heading northbound on I-75.

The suspect vehicle crossed into Michigan and exited I-75 at Summit Street in Erie.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, the suspect continued to flee police and traveled north onto Dixie Highway into Monroe Township.

She struck stopsticks that were deployed by a Monroe County deputy at Dunbar Road.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office then took over the pursuit, which went north into Monroe before returning southbound on S. Dixie Highway.

As the suspect's tires started to disintegrate, she turned east onto Timber Lane and traveled onto E. Dartmoor Drive.

The sheriff's office says she stopped after turning on E. Dartmoor Drive, refused to get out of the vehicle and then sped off when deputies tried to use a baton to break a window.

The driver was identified as a 36-year-old woman from Monroe. She was taken into custody and lodged at the Monroe County Jail for fleeing and eluding and operating while intoxicated. Her name is being withheld pending formal arraignment.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Monroe County Sheriff's Office at 734-240-7710.