Drugs found after suspect crashes into light pole in stolen vehicle, Berkley police said

(CBS DETROIT) - The Berkley Department of Public Safety responded to a crash where a man hit a light pole on Jan. 22.

The crash happened at 5:34 a.m. at the intersection of 11 Mile Road and Cummings.

During the investigation, the driver was under the influence of narcotics, had heroin and meth, and a counterfeit passport and license, police said.

The suspect is also a felon in possession of a firearm and stolen the vehicle, police said.

He was arrested and is currently in custody on outstanding warrants and pending charges, the department said.