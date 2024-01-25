Watch CBS News
Local News

Drugs found after suspect crashes into light pole in stolen vehicle, Berkley police said

By Gabrielle Dawson

/ CBS Detroit

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Jan. 25, 2024
CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Jan. 25, 2024 03:54

(CBS DETROIT) - The Berkley Department of Public Safety responded to a crash where a man hit a light pole on Jan. 22. 

The crash happened at 5:34 a.m. at the intersection of 11 Mile Road and Cummings. 

During the investigation, the driver was under the influence of narcotics, had heroin and meth, and a counterfeit passport and license, police said. 

On 1/22/24 at 534am, BDPS responded to an accident at 11 Mile / Cummings where a vehicle struck a light pole. During the investigation they found the driver to be Under the Influence of Narcotics, Possession of Heroin and Meth, Counterfeit Passport and License, Felon in Possession of a Firearm, as well as Possession of a Stolen Vehicle. He was arrested and taken to Berkley DPS. He is currently in custody on outstanding warrants and pending charges in this case.

Posted by Berkley Department of Public Safety on Wednesday, January 24, 2024

The suspect is also a felon in possession of a firearm and stolen the vehicle, police said. 

He was arrested and is currently in custody on outstanding warrants and pending charges, the department said. 

First published on January 25, 2024 / 12:37 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.