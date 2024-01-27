St. Clair County Drug Task Force makes multiple arrests, suspects charged

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The St. Clair County Drug Task Force announced it made multiple arrests in the past few days.

On Jan. 24, one woman was arrested after a home search revealed she possessed crack cocaine that attempted to be destroyed, money, packaging material, drug paraphernalia, and a scale, officials said.

David Moore of Port Huron, 49, was charged with two counts of passion of a controlled substance and felonious tampering with evidence, according to the drug task force.

He is currently being held at the St. Clair County Detention and Intervention Center and was arraigned on Jan. 26 where bond was set to $25,000.

On Jan. 25, the response team and K9 Brock executed a search warrant on River Road in Cottrellville where a large quantity of cocaine and other items were found.

George Gunter, 56, of Marine City was arrested on charges of possession with intent to deliver cocaine, according to officials. He was arraigned on Jan. 26 and given a $20,000 bond/10%.

Melanie Emerson, 49, of Cottrellville was arraigned on charges of maintaining a drug house and possession of cocaine, officials said. Her bond was set at $10,000.