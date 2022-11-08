Drug bust involving PlayStation box ends with guilty plea by drug kingpin

(CBS DETROIT) - An investigation that began with a PlayStation box filled with heroin ended with a fentanyl kingpin pleading guilty to drug trafficking.

Maurice Montain McCoy, Jr., 41, of Moreno Valley, California, pleaded guilty to drug trafficking and money laundering conspiracy on Thursday. The charges carry a minimum sentence of 15 years in prison, but he could spend the life his life behind bars. He has already served 10 years in prison for a drug conviction in California.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, McCoy had hubs across the country, including one in Novi. According to federal authorities, the Novi drug hub stored more than 30 kilograms (66 pounds) of fentanyl and over half a million dollars. The drugs were found during a raid in July 2017. At the time, it was the largest fentanyl bust in Michigan, and one of the largest in the country.

Officials say the bust was a result of tracking down the source of a Sony PlayStation box used to deliver heroin to a drug customer. Federal agents used the UPC code on the box to trace its origins to a condominium in Novi where the Playstation was active. Agents identified people who delivered drugs by the kilogram and money in bulk.

The DEA later arrested multiple people involved in the drug ring and seized money and drugs from Indianapolis, Indiana, and Baltimore, Maryland.

"More than 15 million deadly dosages of fentanyl were seized from this organization," U.S. Attorney Dawn Ison said in a statement. "That is more than enough to kill the entire population of Michigan. This case is testament to the hard work and innovative thinking on the part of the men and women of the DEA Detroit Division, and our federal state and local partners."

Authorities say McCoy called the shots in the organization and lived lavishly with the drug profits. He bought a Porsche Panamera luxury car, a home in the great Los Angeles area worth half a million dollars and expensive jewelry. He also bought diamonds and gold pendants for some members of the drug ring.

He will be sentenced on March 16, 2023.

Eighteen other people were charged, of which 16 of them pleaded guilty. The other two defendants have trials scheduled for Nov. 16.