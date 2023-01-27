Drivers satisfied with road conditions following winter storm

(CBS DETROIT) - Sluggish roads can be frustrating following a winter storm and after Wednesday's round of snow and ice, drivers say they were pleasantly surprised.

Crews from the Detroit Department of Public Works were seen making rounds through the city plowing streets, following the season's first big snowfall.

"I have been quite a few places this morning and streets are excellent," said Dyann Longmire during her drive on Gratiot near Seven Mile.

"I'm proud of the work they've done. I've been in and out. Even the side streets, the streets behind my house which is usually never are shoveled, but they are."

A fleet of 50 salt trucks and plows cleared 673 miles of major roads, where 100 contractors have 24 hours to complete residential streets.

"It was pretty sluggish at the beginning of the day but as of right now the roads and they did get out here and clear everything," Antonio Straws said about his commute.

"Eight mile is pretty much clear for the most part."

Residents with snow removal issues can make reports on the Improve Detroit app.

The DPW Street Maintenance Division can also be reached by calling 313-224-0033.