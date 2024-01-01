Driver thrown through windshield in one-car crash along I-96 in Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - A 29-year-old Oak Park resident was thrown from their vehicle after losing control and striking a median along I-96 in Detroit on Sunday, Michigan State Police say.

Troopers responded to a single-vehicle crash along westbound I-96 near Greenfield around 3:15 p.m. on New Year's Eve. It was determined that the driver lost control of their car, ran off the road, struck a median, and was ejected through the windshield after the vehicle rolled over.

A child inside the vehicle was not injured.

The driver and child were taken to an area hospital. Troopers say the driver, who suffered serious injuries, has a suspended license and was not wearing a seatbelt.

"This is another traffic crash that didn't have to happen. Driving too fast, a suspended license, and not wearing a seatbelt was a recipe for disaster. Fortunately, this was not a fatal crash," MSP F/Lt. Mike Shaw said in a statement.