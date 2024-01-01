Watch CBS News
Driver thrown through windshield in one-car crash along I-96 in Detroit

By Joseph Buczek

/ CBS Detroit

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Jan. 1, 2024
CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Jan. 1, 2024 03:49

(CBS DETROIT) - A 29-year-old Oak Park resident was thrown from their vehicle after losing control and striking a median along I-96 in Detroit on Sunday, Michigan State Police say. 

Troopers responded to a single-vehicle crash along westbound I-96 near Greenfield around 3:15 p.m. on New Year's Eve. It was determined that the driver lost control of their car, ran off the road, struck a median, and was ejected through the windshield after the vehicle rolled over. 

A child inside the vehicle was not injured. 

The driver and child were taken to an area hospital. Troopers say the driver, who suffered serious injuries, has a suspended license and was not wearing a seatbelt. 

"This is another traffic crash that didn't have to happen. Driving too fast, a suspended license, and not wearing a seatbelt was a recipe for disaster. Fortunately, this was not a fatal crash," MSP F/Lt. Mike Shaw said in a statement. 

Joseph Buczek

Joe Buczek is the manager of digital content and promotion at CBS News Detroit. He previously worked at WWTV, the Grand Traverse Insider, the Leader and the Kalkaskian, the Oakland Press and the Morning Sun.

First published on January 1, 2024 / 8:50 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

