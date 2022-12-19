Police: Driver found shot dead on I-94 in Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - Police are investigating after a driver was found shot to death on Interstate 94 in Detroit.

At about 10:25 p.m. on Sunday, the Detroit Police Department responded to a crash near Cadieux Road and Merlin Street, According to Michigan State Police. Authorities say the victim was found dead in the vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds. A passenger in the vehicle was not struck.

The passenger told police they were traveling westbound I-94 when an unknown person fired shots at them.

"Currently we are unable to locate where the shooting occurred. There were no shell casings or evidence located on the freeway," MSP said in a tweet.

Anyone with information is asked to call 855-MICH-TIP or Crime Stoppers at 800-Speak Up.