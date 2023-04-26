Driver seriously injured in distracted driving crash on I-75 in Woodhaven

WOODHAVEN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A driver is in serious condition after being rear-ended on I-75 in Woodhaven Tuesday afternoon.

A Chevy Tracker was smashed after being rear-ended by an SUV on I-75 in Woodhaven Tuesday afternoon. Michigan State Police

The crash happened at about 4 p.m. on northbound I-75 near West Road.

Woodhaven police contacted state police to assist with investigating the crash.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a driver in a Chevy Tracker was traveling in the left lane when they were rear-ended by a 22-year-old driver from New York in a white SUV.

A 22-year-old driver from New York failed to stop and rear-ended a driver in Chevy Tracker on I-75. Michigan State Police

Police say the SUV failed to stop and rear-ended the Tracker, pushing the rear-end of the SUV past the B Pillar.

The driver in the Tracker was taken to a local hospital in serious condition, while the SUV driver was taken as a precaution. The freeway was closed while authorities investigated the crash.

"Again, it appears that distracted driving and following too close resulted in another traffic crash," said Michigan State Police Lt. Mike Shaw, Public Information Officer. "Every crash on our roads can be prevented if drivers make good decisions behind the wheel."