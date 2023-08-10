Driver killed in vehicle crash on I-75 in Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - A driver was killed after rear-ending a semi-truck Wednesday on Interstate 75 in Detroit.

Michigan State Police say the crash happened at about 1 p.m. near Mack Avenue.

According to a preliminary investigation, police say the driver was traveling southbound on the freeway when they were not able to stop the vehicle before rear-ending the semi that stopped on the freeway because of traffic congestion.

The driver was taken to a hospital and was pronounced dead. The driver of the semi was not hurt.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

"We continue to ask drivers to leave plenty of space between them and the vehicle in front of them. This will allow time to stop and prevent crashes like this one today," MSP Lt. Mike Shaw said.

An investigation is ongoing.