Video: Driver speeds down Detroit streets, exceeding 130 mph

Driver arrested after exceeding speeds of 130 mph in Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - A driver is arrested Wednesday after speeding through Detroit streets, exceeding speeds of 130 mph.

The incident was captured on chopper video and posted on social media by Michigan State Police. Authorities captured the driver traveling southbound on Hoover Street, later traveling on Gratiot Avenue and Eight Mile Road.

"He just passed me. His underbody's on fire," one officer said in the video.

The driver was spotted getting out of the car on Berden Street and Yorkshire Road before getting into the passenger seat of another vehicle.

That vehicle eventually stopped on Outer Drive, and the suspect was taken into custody.