Driver dies in fiery crash along I-696 in Farmington Hills

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - One person is dead after a crash involving two vehicles along the westbound lanes of I-696 in Farmington Hills last Saturday night.

The crash happened around 11:40 p.m. near Halsted Road. Michigan State Police say a 2017 Volkswagen was traveling westbound on I-696 when they were rear-ended by a 2019 Chevrolet Malibu, causing the driver to come to a controlled stop on the left shoulder.

The Chevrolet then veered off the roadway, striking a tree head-on and causing the vehicle to catch fire. The driver was trapped inside the vehicle and later pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident remains under investigation.

If you have any information regarding the crash, you're asked to contact Michigan State Police.