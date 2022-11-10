Driver critically injured in rear-end crash on I-94

(CBS DETROIT) - A driver was critically injured Thursday morning after a crash on westbound Interstate-94 in Romulus.

Michigan State Police say at about 6:50 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 10, they were dispatched to an injury crash. When they arrived, troopers found a passenger car in the north ditch of the freeway.

The preliminary investigation revealed the driver of a Chevy pickup truck was allegedly driving recklessly when it rear-ended the victim's vehicle.

MSP said traffic on I-94 was stopped in the right lane at the I-275 interchange. The victim's vehicle was stopped in this lane when the pickup driver rear-ended the vehicle, critically injuring that driver. The driver of the pickup truck was not injured in the crash.

The freeway was temporarily closed for the crash scene investigation, police said it has since reopened.