Driver arrested after fatally striking pedestrian, rear-ending another vehicle in Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - Police are investigating two crash scenes Wednesday involving one driver who fatally struck a pedestrian and then rear-ended another vehicle.

Detroit police say at about 5:11 p.m., Wayne State University police responded to the area of Woodward Avenue and Parsons Street.

Police say a man in his 60s was walking by Woodward and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard when he was hit by a black sedan. The driver fled the scene and rear-ended another vehicle near Interstate 75 and Woodward.

The suspect and the driver of the second vehicle were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The man who was struck was taken to a hospital, where he died from his injuries.

The Detroit Police Department's fatal squad is investigating the incidents.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 800-Speak Up.