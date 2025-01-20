Dashcam captures driver crashing into Detroit-area home while fleeing police

BERKLEY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A driver was taken into custody after police say the individual crashed into a home over the weekend in Berkley, Michigan.

The incident happened at about 1:30 p.m. on Sunday. The 31-year-old driver from Southfield has been charged with fleeing and eluding, possession of cocaine, resisting or constructing a police officer, possession of psilocybin mushrooms and operating under the influence of narcotics.

According to the Berkley Police Department, officers attempted to stop the driver in a white Dodge Journey near Edwards Avenue and Greenfield Road for operating without insurance and an outstanding warrant. Police say the driver took off, leading to a chase into Oak Park, eventually through Huntington Woods before driving back into Berkley.

The driver lost control of the car and crashed into a home, according to police. The driver attempted to run away from the crash but was arrested shortly after. Police say the driver was found with cocaine and psilocybin mushrooms.

Berkley police say they will work with the residents whose home was hit.