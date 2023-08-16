Dream Detroit Skate Academy aims to grow the sport of figuring skating in Detroit

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A Metro Detroit skating club is aiming to expose more athletes in Detroit to the sport of figure skating with the launch of Dream Detroit Skate Academy.

The club was founded a little over a year ago by Angela Blocker-Loyd and Candice Tamakloe, two women who spent many years competing in the sport, often practicing outside of Detroit. Now, their goal is to make the sport more accessible and affordable to everyone, especially athletes in the city.

"When you look at figure skating, you don't see black faces," Blocker-Loyd said. "I'm glad we were able to expose all these kids in the city of Detroit and beyond to what we love to do."

Both Blocker-Loyd and Tamakloe fell in love with the sport at an early age.

"It's amazing. When I look at these girls, I see myself," Tamakloe said. "A lot of times, I'll be on the ice, and they'll be doing something, and I'm like, 'Oh my god, I used to do it just like that.'"

Dream Detroit hosted its first ice show earlier this year, where about 700 students marveled at the talent of the Dream Detroit skater - reminding the girls and their coaches of the importance of dreaming.

"It doesn't matter what you look like, where you're going; you go in there and do the best that you can," Tamakloe said.

The club typically practices at the Jack Adams Memorial Ice Arena in Detroit, except in the summer when the rink is closed. You can find out more information about Dream Detroit here.