Drake Road under I-696 closing for 2 weeks in Oakland County

(CBS DETROIT) - The Michigan Department of Transportation announced that Drake Road under I-696 will be closed for two weeks for crews to complete bridge work.

Drake Road will be closed between 11 and 12 Mile roads from Monday, March 18, through Monday, April 1.

Local traffic will be allowed up to the I-696 bridge.

MDOT officials say the following detours will be in place during this closure:

Northbound Drake Road will use westbound 11 Mile Road to northbound Halstead Road, then eastbound 12 Mile Road to Drake Road.

Southbound Drake Road will use westbound 12 Mile Road to southbound Halstead Road, then eastbound 11 Mile Road to Drake Road.

This work is part of the I-696 Restore the Reuther project, a $275 million investment in rebuilding the roadway made possible through Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's Rebuilding Michigan program. The program provides funding to rebuild highways and bridges throughout the state with the most traffic.

This year, westbound I-696 will be rebuilt from Telegraph Road to I-275. The eastbound lanes were rebuilt in 2023.