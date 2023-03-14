Drake announces stop in Detroit for It's All a Blur Tour

(CBS DETROIT) - Drake is coming to Detroit this summer after announcing the "It's All a Blur" Tour.

This concert is set for 7 p.m. on July 8 at Little Caesars Arena.

Tickets will go on sale at noon on March 17 at 313Presents.com, LiveNation.com, Drakerelated.com, and Ticketmaster.com. Tickets will also be available starting with Cash App Card presale on March 15 through 10 p.m. on Thursday and Sprite presale through noon on Thursday.

It is Drake's first time touring since the Aubry & the Three Migos Tour in 2018.

The concert is set to feature rapper 21 Savage.

Drake It's All a Blur 2023 tour dates

June 16 – New Orleans, Louisiana – Smoothie King Center

June 19 – Nashville, Tennesee – Bridgestone Arena

June 21 – Houston, Texas – Toyota Center

June 24 – Dallas, Texas – American Airlines Center

June 28 – Miami, Florida – Miami-Dade Arena

July 1 – Atlanta, Geogria – State Farm Arena

July 2 – Atlanta, Georgia – State Farm Arena

July 5 – Chicago, Illinois – United Center

July 6 – Chicago, Illinois – United Center

July 8 – Detroit, Michigan – Little Caesars Arena

July 11 – Boston, Massachussets – TD Garden

July 12 – Boston, Massachussets – TD Garden

July 14 – Montreal, Quebec – Bell Centre

July 17 – Brooklyn, New York – Barclays Center

July 18 – Brooklyn, New York – Barclays Center

July 25 – New York, New York – Madison Square Garden

July 26 – New York, New York – Madison Square Garden

July 28 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

July 31 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania – Wells Fargo Center

Aug. 12 – Inglewood, California – Kia Forum

Aug. 13 – Inglewood, California – Kia Forum

Aug. 18 – San Francisco, California – Chase Center

Aug. 21 – Los Angeles, California – Crypto.com Arena

Aug. 22 – Los Angeles, California – Crypto.com Arena

Aug. 25 – Seattle, Washington – Climate Pledge Arena

Aug. 28 – Vancouver, British Columbia – Rogers Arena

Sep. 1 – Las Vegas, Nevada – T-Mobile Arena

Sep. 5 – Glendale, Arizon – Desert Diamond Arena