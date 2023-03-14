Drake announces stop in Detroit for It's All a Blur Tour
(CBS DETROIT) - Drake is coming to Detroit this summer after announcing the "It's All a Blur" Tour.
This concert is set for 7 p.m. on July 8 at Little Caesars Arena.
Tickets will go on sale at noon on March 17 at 313Presents.com, LiveNation.com, Drakerelated.com, and Ticketmaster.com. Tickets will also be available starting with Cash App Card presale on March 15 through 10 p.m. on Thursday and Sprite presale through noon on Thursday.
It is Drake's first time touring since the Aubry & the Three Migos Tour in 2018.
The concert is set to feature rapper 21 Savage.
Drake It's All a Blur 2023 tour dates
June 16 – New Orleans, Louisiana – Smoothie King Center
June 19 – Nashville, Tennesee – Bridgestone Arena
June 21 – Houston, Texas – Toyota Center
June 24 – Dallas, Texas – American Airlines Center
June 28 – Miami, Florida – Miami-Dade Arena
July 1 – Atlanta, Geogria – State Farm Arena
July 2 – Atlanta, Georgia – State Farm Arena
July 5 – Chicago, Illinois – United Center
July 6 – Chicago, Illinois – United Center
July 8 – Detroit, Michigan – Little Caesars Arena
July 11 – Boston, Massachussets – TD Garden
July 12 – Boston, Massachussets – TD Garden
July 14 – Montreal, Quebec – Bell Centre
July 17 – Brooklyn, New York – Barclays Center
July 18 – Brooklyn, New York – Barclays Center
July 25 – New York, New York – Madison Square Garden
July 26 – New York, New York – Madison Square Garden
July 28 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena
July 31 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania – Wells Fargo Center
Aug. 12 – Inglewood, California – Kia Forum
Aug. 13 – Inglewood, California – Kia Forum
Aug. 18 – San Francisco, California – Chase Center
Aug. 21 – Los Angeles, California – Crypto.com Arena
Aug. 22 – Los Angeles, California – Crypto.com Arena
Aug. 25 – Seattle, Washington – Climate Pledge Arena
Aug. 28 – Vancouver, British Columbia – Rogers Arena
Sep. 1 – Las Vegas, Nevada – T-Mobile Arena
Sep. 5 – Glendale, Arizon – Desert Diamond Arena
