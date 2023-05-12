Dr. Matthew Sims speaks on COVID-19 as public health emergency ends
(CBS DETROIT) - The COVID-19 public health emergency is ending on Friday, as declared by the World Health Organization.
WHO is now urging countries to begin transitioning their response to a virus that it warns still remains a global health threat.
Dr. Matthew Sims with Corwell Health East sat down with CBS News Detroit on Thursday to discuss the COVID-19 virus and what Michiganders can expect with the expiration of the global emergency.
You can watch the full interview in the video above.
