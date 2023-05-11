Watch CBS News
Dr. Abdul El-Sayed discusses the end of the COVID-19 national emergency

(CBS DETROIT) - The COVID-19 national emergency officially comes to an end at midnight Thursday after more than three years in place. 

The move comes as COVID-19 weekly cases and hospitalizations are drastically down from previous years.  

Dr. Abdul El-Sayed, director of the Department of Health, Human, and Veterans Services for Wayne County, joined CBS News Detroit Thursday to look back at the pandemic in Michigan and discussed what we can expect moving forward now that the national emergency has come to an end. 

