DPD recognizes domestic violence survivors on National Crime Victims Rights Week

Andres Gutierrez/CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) – During National Crime Victims Rights Week, the Detroit Police Department is recognizing those who have been directly and indirectly impacted by domestic violence.

Detroit police receive more than 10,000 allegations of domestic violence every year, according to DPD Captain Rebecca McKay.

Almost half of those are sent to the Wayne County Prosecutor, but 65% of cases don't go anywhere because victims decline to press charges.

"We need support, we need change, we need help," Jay Jay, a domestic violence survivor, said Tuesday afternoon.

Jay Jay continues to battle the physical, mental, and emotional trauma after the father of her oldest son tried to kill her back in October of 2016.

"I was shot two times in the face. Two times in the neck, my arm, my stomach, two times in my hip, because I was trying to crawl to get out of the situation to climb over into another seat just for it to stop," Jay Jay said.

Jay Jay never got justice.

A jury found the shooter not guilty due to reasonable doubt.

"So not only do I have to live with that. Every year, I have to file for a PPO (Personal Protective Order) just so I can have a paper trail that, lord forbid anything happens, I have to defend myself that's in place that I'm trying to do the right thing–that does not protect me physically because I had it before and it didn't protect me," Jay Jay said.

The month before Jay Jay was hurt, Faith Brown's ex-husband shot and slashed her and killed her four children.

On this day, Brown would have been celebrating her daughter's birthday. Instead, she shared a message with victims of domestic violence.

"Know that there's still hope. There are people willing to help you, family, friends, therapists, psychiatrists, myself; that's what I'm striving for, to help other women to help you cope through difficult times. You got this. Let's win," Brown said.

In most cases, Detroit police say, as the abuse escalates, the victims' ability to communicate with loved ones and friends is limited. So then victims find themselves feeling alone.

"So, they tend to go back to violent relationships because they don't have anywhere else to go," said La Donna Combs, Chief Executive Director of Sisters Against Abuse Society.

For those experiencing domestic violence or know someone who is, the Detroit Police Domestic Violence Hotline is 313-237-2579

The department also has a Victim's Assistance Program connecting victims with social workers and advocates 24/7. Their number is 313-833-1660.