Dozens of horses in Commerce Township must find new home or face eviction

Andres Gutierrez/CBS Detroit

COMMERCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Time is running out for a beloved horse farm. Commerce Township leaders want the dozens of animals off their property by Mid-June.

However, the current operator of Windmill Farm, Carrie Hancock, still needs to find a place to relocate the more than 30 horses.

A judge has already ruled if they don't leave by June 19, they'll be evicted.

Winter bought them some time, but now the race is on to find a new home.

"These horses are ridden by the community. These are the community's horses," Hancock said.

For almost twenty years, Hancock has cared for the horses at the farm at 2552 Wixom Road.

They offer riding lessons, pony rides and host several equestrian teams from surrounding schools.

"You name it; we do it, scout programs. We're here for every rider; nobody's is turned away. We can accommodate everybody," Hancock told CBS News Detroit.

For a while, Commerce Township has owned the land and would enter into so-called concession agreements to keep Hancock running the horse operation.

But last Fall, the township decided to cut their most recent one short, saying there's not enough programming for residents–something Hancock disagrees with.

"The future plans for the land is to have another concessionary there at the farm with equine type services, as well as additional services to let all residents, not just a select few use this property," Larry Gary, the Commerce Township Supervisor, told CBS News Detroit said.

There was a push to try to save the farm, but it eventually went to the courts, who sided with the township.

"The township did send the notice to quit back in September of 2022, So with folks saying we're rushing for her to get the horses off the farm. She's had six months now to start this process," Gary said.

Ahead of the June 19 hard deadline, Hancock and her supporters have to find a new property, set up that new facility, and move the herd safely to their new home.

"We're looking forward to getting into a place, you know, somewhere in Oakland County within as close as we can, you know, we're not going to be in Commerce Township. There's just not any type of facility that will support it. But we're looking forward to moving on somewhere in the area," Hancock said.

The move is expected to be very expensive. They're planning a fundraiser at Windmill Farm on April 23 from 2 to 5 pm.

"We have people contacting us that have ridden here since they were kids, and they're adults now with their own kids. It's the love and the support of the riding community that is going to move us forward and is helping us into the next step," Hancock said.

Supporters have set up a GoFundMe to help with the moving costs.