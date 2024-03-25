New bus route begins for service from downtown Detroit to Detroit Metro Airport

New downtown Detroit to Detroit Metro Airport shuttle program launches

(CBS DETROIT) - A pilot bus route began on Monday that connects downtown Detroit and Detroit Metro Airport.

Detroit Air Xpress runs every day from 3:30 a.m. to 11 p.m., with a total of 16 trips.

If you make a reservation online, a one-way trip is only $6, and if you show up with no reservation, the cost is $8.

The buses pick up passengers on Washington Boulevard near State Street in downtown Detroit and make two stops at Detroit Metro Airport.

The first stop is at the departure deck of the McNamara Terminal, and the second stop is at ground transportation at the Evans Terminal.

Buses feature Wi-Fi, comfortable seats, restrooms, luggage storage and charging stations for your devices.

Discounts are offered for seniors, those with disabilities, students and frequent travelers.