Downed tree damages Monroe County home

MONROE COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Residents in Carleton are cleaning up after the storms blew through Friday. The village in Ash Township saw hail and strong winds that knocked a large tree onto John Jeffrey's house, causing damage.

He said he working under his car when the storm started.

"It was like a nickel-sized hail coming at us," said Jeffrey."My brother-in-law's boy, he was in the back bedroom where the accident actually occurred, the corner. He was in that bedroom and came out and asked me what happened."

Thankfully, no one was hurt, but they have a lot to clean up and rebuild.

"The inside is cracked, the drywall. Probably the trusses, and the overhand, the two-foot overhang gone. All our gutters tore down." he said. "We've got damage in the back of our main lines, the pole came down. Almost broke out of the roof. We don't know about the chimney yet."

Three doors down, their neighbor's shed was flattened, and the street doesn't have power. But they are grateful no one was hurt. A determination has not been made yet if the winds there reached tornado qualifications, but they were measured to be at least 60 mph.