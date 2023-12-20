1 dead, 1 hospitalized after shooting in Midtown Detroit
DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is investigating a double shooting that happened on Tuesday morning.
One victim died at the hospital and the other victim is listed in stable condition, police said.
The shooting happened in the area of E Hancock Street and John R Road.
Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.
The shooting remains under investigation.
