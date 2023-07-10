Dorothy Zehnder, co-founder of Frankenmuth's Bavarian Inn, dies at 101

(CBS DETROIT) - Dorothy Zehnder, the beloved co-founder of the Bavarian Inn, has died at the age of 101.

Dorothy Zehnder Bavarian Inn

Zehnder died at her Frankenmuth home on Sunday, July 9, with family members by her side.

She was born on Dec. 1, 1921, in Reese. Zehnder co-founded the Bavarian Inn with her husband, William "Tiny" Zehnder, in 1950 and spent over 85 years working at the family-owned business and other community and business operations under the family name.

"We mourn the passing of our beloved mother, grandmother, and family matriarch. We extend our thanks for the support from the Frankenmuth community and ask that you help us remember Dorothy for the amazing woman she was and who will remain in our hearts. Our family will continue to uphold the spirit of Dorothy and her legacy to this community."

Zehnder is survived by her brother Ray Hecht, two children, Bill (Karen) Zehnder and Roxie (Jerry) Westgate, and her son-in-law Don Keller as well as 10 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren and she was predeceased by her husband, William "Tiny" Zehnder, her sister Edna (Hecht) Hegenauer, and her daughter Judy Zehnder Keller.

She was known to the community as a civic leader, educator, author, and mentor, and she used her skills in many different areas, including with restaurants, tourism and philanthropic organizations.

At the Bavarian Inn, Zehnder preferred to work "back of house," and she developed most of the recipes and taught tens of thousands of employees how to prepare the foods, while Tiny focused on promotions.

The Bavarian Inn Zehnder family's businesses include the Bavarian Inn Restaurant and Castle Shops, Bavarian Inn Lodge, Frankenmuth River Place Shops, Covered Bridge Shop, Frank's Muth, Frankenmuth Cheese Haus, Bavarian Bleachers, a specialty line of food products, and an online store.

In addition to her role at the family-owned businesses, Zehnder was also the author of three sold-out cookbooks. The cookbooks include "Cookies and Bars," published in 1986, "Come Cook with Me," published in 2011, and the follow-up "From My Kitchen to Yours," published in 2014.

She received many recognitions throughout her life, including being a 2020 Michigan Women's Hall of Fame inductee, and receiving the Saginaw Lifetime Achievement and the Outstanding Achievement in Michigan Tourism awards. She was also recognized by the National Association of Women Business Owners as one of its Top 10 Michigan Business Women in 2013.

