Donations, Christmas carols help supply refugee families in Metro Detroit

BERKLEY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - With one week until Christmas, donations for those who are underprivileged are flowing in through the form of giveaways, fundraisers and Christmas carols.

On Sunday in Berkley, Christmas carols rang through O'Mara's restaurant, but not without a cause.

Refugee families resettled through Samaritas social services were the focal point of holiday collection efforts. Alongside the band that took the stage was a pile of donated items like toiletries, household goods, kitchen supplies and more.

Pastor Ben Larson-Walbrink of Northbrook Presbyterian Church says some of their members decided to sponsor a refugee family earlier this year. The efforts made evolved into helping multiple other families, which was a reason the "Christmas Caroling for a Cause" came together.

"People love Christmas carols. Our band adds a little flavor to it. We kind of have some fun kind of rocking out a little. We're excited and honored and blessed to be on the journey with them, but we also thought, 'Hey, let's bless others in the process so that we can bless as many families as possible as they resettle to America and start a new life here,'" Larson-Walbrink said.

If you're interested in donating to refugee families in need here locally through Samaritas, you can find more information here.