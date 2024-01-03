Donate blood in January, get entered to win Super Bowl tickets

(CBS DETROIT) - January is National Blood Donor Month, and the American Red Cross has partnered with the National Football League to give blood donors the chance to win tickets to Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas.

Anyone who donates blood from Jan. 1 to Jan. 31 will automatically be entered to win a trip for two people to go to the Super Bowl.

The prize includes travel costs, a hotel stay, a $1,000 gift card, pre-game activities and more.

To find Metro Detroit blood donation locations, along with locations throughout the state and country, visit here.

According to the Red Cross, fewer people are giving blood now than in the past 20 years.

"If blood products aren't fully stocked on hospital shelves, patients may be forced to wait for critical care," according to a press release from the Red Cross. "Every two seconds, someone in the U.S. needs blood, a loved one battling cancer, a car accident victim, a mom experiencing a complicated childbirth, and countless others. The Red Cross stresses that it's important to remember that health emergencies don't pause for the holidays or game day. Donors are needed now to help prevent an imminent blood shortage."

In addition, anyone who donates blood from Feb. 1 through 29 will receive a $20 Amazon gift card via email.

For more information, visit here.