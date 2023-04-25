Donate blood at Gardner-White, be entered to win a $500 gift certificate
(CBS DETROIT) - Gardner-White and the American Red Cross have partnered to host blood drives at several Gardner-White stores across Metro Detroit, and individuals who participate have the chance to win a $500 gift certificate.
The blood drives will occur on Tuesday, April 25, and Thursday, April 27.
All individuals will receive $50 off their next purchase at any Gardner-White store for donating blood. In addition, each store will have a drawing, and one participant will receive a $500 gift certificate.
Donations are by appointment only and can be scheduled here.
The following is a list of the participating Gardner-White stores, and the day each store will host the blood drive.
Tuesday, April 25
- Ann Arbor: 3725 Washtenaw Ave., Ann Arbor, MI 48104 • Phone (734) 412-6500
- Rochester Hills: 1032 S. Rochester Rd., Rochester Hills, MI 48307 • Phone (248) 209-6005
- Taylor: 22035 Eureka Rd., Taylor, MI 48180 • Phone (313) 295-1820
Thursday, April 27
- Auburn Hills: 4445 N. Atlantic Blvd. Auburn Hills, MI 48326 • Phone (248) 481-2108
- Canton/Plymouth: 41661 Ford Rd., Canton, MI 48187 • Phone (734) 844-3190
- Howell: 4101 E Grand River Ave, Howell, MI 48843 • Phone (810) 229-1754
- Novi: 43825 West Oaks Dr., Novi, MI 48377 • Phone (248) 504-4233
- Saginaw: 2660 Tittabawassee Rd., Saginaw, MI 48604 • Phone (989) 577-5977
- Shelby Township: 14055 Hall Rd., Shelby Township, MI 48315 • Phone (586) 566-2610
- Warren: 6500 E. 14 Mile Rd., Warren, MI 48092 • Phone (586) 826-8300
- Waterford: 4945 Dixie Hwy., Waterford, MI 48329 • Phone (248) 674-8990
To donate blood, individuals must be in good health, at least 17 years old and weigh at least 110 pounds. To view more details on eligibility, visit here.
