Donald Trump returns to Michigan next week for campaign stop

(CBS DETROIT) - Former President Donald Trump will return to Michigan next week for a campaign stop in Saginaw County, his campaign announced Wednesday.

Trump will speak at MBS International Airport in Freeland at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, May 1, at Avflight Saginaw. Doors open at 2 p.m. The event is open to the public, but people are limited to two per mobile number. Tickets are available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Trump will appear earlier in the day at the Waukesha County Expo Center in Waukesha, Wisconsin.

Trump won Saginaw County by a margin of 1,073 votes in 2016 but lost the county to President Joe Biden in the 2020 election, with Biden coming out on top by just 303 votes.

The visit is Trump's third to Michigan this year and his first since speaking in Grand Rapids on April 2. During his Grand Rapids visit, Trump targeted Biden on border and crime and focused his time on the murder of Ruby Garcia, a Michigan woman who was found dead on the side of a Grand Rapids highway in March.

Garcia had been in a relationship with Brandon Ortiz-Vite, who authorities say is a citizen of Mexico and had previously been deported following a drunken driving arrest. Ortiz-Vite admitted to authorities that he shot Garcia multiple times during an argument before dropping her body on the side of the highway.

On Wednesday, a state investigator testified Wednesday that he considers the former president and his White House chief of staff, Mark Meadows, as co-conspirators in a scheme to claim that Trump had won Michigan in 2020.

Biden and Trump are working to gain ground in the state, as recent polls show swing states like Michigan remain close.