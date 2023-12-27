Michigan Rep. Debbie Dingell calls Donald Trump's "rot in hell" Christmas greeting "pathetic"

(CNN) - Former president Donald Trump is getting some pushback over his online rant on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Trump unleashed several posts online, largely over his legal troubles.

He included a wish for his political opponents to quote "rot in hell."

Democratic Representative Debbie Dingell (D-Michigan) called Trump's message on Christmas quote "pathetic."

Dingell said, "And I quite frankly I gonna tell you that, I think it was one of the most pathetic Christmas greetings I've heard when a former president of the United States who wants to return tells people on Christmas day that they can 'rot in hell.'"

Trump seemed to still be fuming late Monday when he wished a merry Christmas to "world leaders, both good and bad, but none of which are as evil and 'sick' as the thugs we have inside our country."

On Tuesday night, Trump responded to Dingell by saying she is a "loser" on Truth Social.

Dingell replied via X: