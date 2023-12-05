Dominos offering $25K grants to help plow roads during winter weather

(CBS DETROIT) - Dominos is on a mission to get delivered to homes with a program offering $25,000 grants to help plow roads.

The company's Plowing for Pizza program will partner with 20 towns to assist in snow removal. According to the program's website, cities can be nominated to receive the grant from Dec. 4, 2023, through Jan. 21, 2024.

We know-- it's un-brr-lievable ❄ We're awarding $500k in snow plowing grants to up to 20 cities, so nothing can come... Posted by Domino's Pizza on Monday, December 4, 2023

As of Tuesday, three towns have been selected. One of those cities is Marquette, which will use the grant to purchase new underbody blades for fleet of snowplows, according to the company.

Towns will be selected based on groups of nominated zip codes within a region that could benefit from the funding, the interest of city officials and the presence of a Domino store in the metropolitan statistical area.

Click here for more information and to nominate a town.