Dolphin skull found in baggage at Detroit airport

U.S. Customs and Border Protection specialists at the Detroit Metropolitan Airport found the skull of a young dolphin in a piece of unaccompanied luggage.

The agency announced the "fishy" discovery in a news release, noting that the luggage had been "inadvertently separated" from its owners while traveling internationally.

Routine X-ray screenings first detected an image of a "skull-shaped object," the agency said. Further examination by Fish and Wildlife Service officials determined that it was the skull of a young dolphin.

A dolphin skull found in luggage at the Detroit Metropolitan Airport. U.S. Customs and Border Protection

"The possession of wildlife items, especially those of protected animals is prohibited," said Area Port Director Robert Larkin in the release. "We take wildlife smuggling seriously and work closely with our federal partners at the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to protect wildlife and their habitats."

The news release did not provide any information about the individuals who the luggage belonged to.

The dolphin skull was turned over to law enforcement wildlife inspectors within the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service for further investigation, the news release said.

Bringing illicit wildlife items to the United States can result in penalties, seizures of the item, and even arrest.