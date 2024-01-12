Dog found alive after 60-feet fall at Michigan's Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore

(CBS DETROIT) - A dog was found alive after falling from a cliff at Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore on Wednesday.

In the evening on Jan. 10, a 3-year-old dog named Dancer got off her leash and fell 60 feet from a cliff at Miners Castle. She landed on a ledge below.

Dancer's owners searched for hours and couldn't find her, and were convinced she had died in the fall, according to a post on the Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore Facebook page.

Park rangers then received a report of a lost dog later that night.

The rangers were assisted by Superior High Angle Rescue Professionals (SHARP) and a local rope rescue team to save Dancer from a dangerous section of the Lake Superior shoreline. They went to the area the following morning and found Dancer. She was cold but excited to see the rescuers.

She has been reunited with her family, who are from Minnesota.

"With this year's mild start to winter, many areas of Pictured Rocks are more accessible than they are most years," Chief Ranger Joe Hughes said. "It is still important to remember to be prepared for slippery, cold conditions that can change quickly."