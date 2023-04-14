DNR reminds Michiganders that fish kills are common during spring thaw

(CBS DETROIT) - The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is reminding residents that people may be more likely to see dead fish as lakes begin to thaw this spring.

Although it may be startling for some, the DNR wants residents to know that it is normal to see dead fish, turtles, frogs, toads and other creatures due to winter conditions.

"Winterkill is the most common type of fish kill," said Gary Whelan, DNR Fisheries Division research manager. "As the season changes, it can be particularly common in shallow lakes, ponds, streams and canals. These kills are localized and typically do not affect the overall health of the fish populations or fishing quality."

The DNR says this problem often happens in shallow lakes with vegetation when deep snowpacks reduce the amount of sunlight the plants are getting and in canals located in urban areas since nutrient runoff and pollution from roads and lawns is more common.

Officials say these aquatic creatures usually die in late winter but may not be seen until a month after when snow and ice start to melt.

Aquatic plants cannot produce oxygen without daylight, and many may die. The bacteria from the decomposition of these plants then use up the rest of the oxygen and then aquatic animals die.

For more information on fish kills in Michigan, visit here.

Anyone who suspects a fish kill due to non-natural causes should contact the nearest DNR office or Michigan's Pollution Emergency Alert System at 800-292-4706.