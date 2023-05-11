DNR asks Michiganders for help in reporting marked splake in Lake Superior

(CBS DETROIT) - The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is asking Michiganders for help in reporting marked splake when fishing on Lake Superior.

Splake are a hybrid cross between lake trout and brook trout. According to the DNR, splake have been stocked in Lake Superior most years since 1971. Annual stocking has taken place since 1990.

Since 2021, DNR staff from the Lake Superior and Northern Lake Michigan units and staff from throughout the state have marked splake by hand at the Marquette State Fish Hatchery.

The DNR says these fish then get stocked at the Copper Harbor, Keweenaw Bay and Munising Lake Superior ports. Each port receives fish with a mark unique to that location.

"The data we collect from anglers assists in making decisions on how to best manage Michigan's fisheries," said Patrick Hanchin, Lake Superior Basin coordinator. "Every marked splake reported matters to the data collection process. We'll be marking splake through 2025, with the evaluation study being conducted through 2030."

Anglers should inspect the splake they catch for missing fins or a jawbone clip, as this indicates they have been marked, and report their findings to the DNR here, or by contacting a local DNR office.

In addition, anglers can report splake to creel staff at different ports along Lake Superior.

For more information on fish marking, visit here.