Divine acts of kindness: Metro Detroit volunteers rally to provide 1,000 Thanksgiving meals

(CBS DETROIT) – A few hundred folks in Wayne and Macomb counties didn't go hungry this holiday thanks to volunteers who came together to serve meals.

Leo Regular was one of the thirty volunteers who spent part of their Thanksgiving at "Divine Restoration Ministries" in Detroit and at the "Boss Baby Early Learning Center" in Eastpointe, preparing a hot holiday meal for those who couldn't.

Andres Gutierrez/CBS Detroit

"My father told me love is what love does, and the bible says love makes the sacrifice. So all of these things that you see here is somebody's love, care, effort, and sacrifice. And I just want to be a part of that," Regular said.

Bridgette Harris picked up fifty meals for her loved ones and other families.

"Some people are suffering in silence. Some people are laid off or recently unemployed, and they're not saying anything. But to come and be able to get meals, not just for my family but for additional families, is such a wonderful support," Harris told CBS News Detroit.

Each meal had pieces of honey-baked turkey, candied yams, green beans, a dinner roll, a bottle of water, and a flyer with information about the church.

"This is the first time I came, and everything was ready. It's organized, Audrey Hook, who picked up a Thanksgiving meal, said.

Both locations served 1,000 meals to the community.

"We want the people to know that we're here for them, not just for the food, but we care for their entire souls, their entire being," William Stoudemire, assistant pastor at Divine Restoration Ministries, said.

In its third year, they hope to expand their outreach during the next holiday season.

"There's so many people out there that they have no home, they have no place to go to eat," Stoudemire said. "We just want to be a blessing to them. We want them to know that they can come here, especially on Thanksgiving day, and they can have a hot meal. So this is the heart. This is what it's all about giving back to the community."