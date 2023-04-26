District Detroit moves one step closer to becoming a reality

LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Millions in tax incentives will be going towards a project aimed at making downtown Detroit more vibrant.

Michigan's Strategic Fund board voted in favor of the nearly $615 million transformational brownfield plan. It's all a part of the District Detroit project.

The project, which will cost around $1.5 billion, will turn two lots near Comerica Park into affordable housing, as well as retail and commercial office space. An area next to Little Caesars Arena could also become a hotel.

In March, the Detroit city council voted in favor of the tax incentives. The proposal by Olympia Development and Related Companies is expected to bring thousands of jobs to the area.

State leaders in Lansing approved the project in a 9-1 vote Tuesday. This is after dozens spoke during a public comment period.

"We had the opportunity to make that case. Did anyone hear us from the board? I don't know," said Eden Bloom with Detroit People's Platform.

One organization that made the trip to Lansing is Detroit People's Platform. They say the deal doesn't help current Detroiters but instead benefits newer residents who opt to live downtown.

"Their neighborhoods aren't seeing the same level of investment or attention that downtown is receiving," Bloom said.

Once the project is completed and the add-ons begin to fill it's estimated the city will see millions in tax revenue. Still, residents hope city and state leaders will put their best interests first.

"It's extremely disappointing when you have folks who make that long journey who have been super active in their opposition not even have a question raised and just have that passed through," Bloom said.