Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signs bill requiring public officials, candidates to disclose finances

LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed bipartisan legislation on Dec. 8 that is aimed at making sure Michiganders have a clear and receptive state government.

The bills require public officials and candidates elected into office to file financial disclosure reports with the Department of State.

"State government must be open, transparent, and accountable to the people it serves," Whitmer said. "Since taking office, we've taken action to improve transparency and accessibility for Michiganders, and I'm proud to sign this good government legislation that implements Proposal 1 into law."

Senate Bills 613 through 616 are to ensure Michigan residents have a clear, open government by requiring officials and candidates seeking elected office to file financial disclosure reports with the Department of State, Whitmer said.

Officials and candidates will also be required to file certain information on their spouse, Whitmer added.

"After years of pushing for more openness and transparency in policymaking, we have finally enacted Michigan's first-ever financial disclosure law that would unveil potential conflicts of interests from the officeholders who govern our state," state Senator Jeremy Moss (D-Southfield) said, sponsor of Senate Bill 613. "With Gov. Whitmer signing our bipartisan legislation, we are taking critical steps to strengthen the trust between elected officials and the people we serve."

Senate Bills 615 and 616 amend the Michigan Campaign Finance Act, allowing candidate committees to pay fees associated with Senate Bills 613 and 614, Whitmer said.

"These financial disclosure requirements are a good step toward a more transparent state government and toward better ensuring elected officials are making decisions for the people of Michigan and not for their own personal benefit," state Senator Mark Huizenga (R-Walker) said, sponsor of Senate Bill 615. "They are also examples of the positive solutions we can achieve when we work together — and I hope to see more bipartisan efforts like this in the new year."