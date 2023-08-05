Disc golf growing in popularity at Detroit's Palmer Park course

(CBS DETROIT) - When you think of the Detroit sports scene, you typically think of the Lions, Pistons, Red Wings and Tigers.

But there's a new sport that's taking over the Metro Detroit scene.

Disc golf.

The game is slowly growing in the area, with places like Detroit's Palmer Park setting up its own 27-hole disc golf course for people to play on.

"Having a 27-hole course built in Detroit is really helpful," says Roger Nault, a veteran disc golfer who has been playing the game for over 30 years.

The goal of the game is similar to golf; get your disc in the hole in as few tries as possible.

For disc golfers like Ryan Bridges, the fact that the city built this course for them means the sport is getting the recognition it deserves.

"It's honestly one of the best courses around, in a 20-mile radius, hands down," Bridges said. "It tests you in every single way; in your distance, in your shot shaping. It's the reason why I am as good as I am after a year."

Bridges isn't kidding about his skill.

At hole 17, Bridges said, he one time made a "disc-in-one" (like a hole-in-one in golf), back in May of this year.